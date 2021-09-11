Tigers' Willi Castro: Adds steal in win
Castro went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-4 win over Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old singled, stole second and scored on a Jonathan Schoop grand slam in the seventh inning. Castro has struggled at the plate lately, going just 3-for-29 with four walks in his last 12 games. The infielder has a poor .212/.270/.350 slash line in 414 plate appearances while adding nine home runs, 37 RBI, 53 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 11 attempts.www.cbssports.com
