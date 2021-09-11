CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Willi Castro: Adds steal in win

 7 days ago

Castro went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-4 win over Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old singled, stole second and scored on a Jonathan Schoop grand slam in the seventh inning. Castro has struggled at the plate lately, going just 3-for-29 with four walks in his last 12 games. The infielder has a poor .212/.270/.350 slash line in 414 plate appearances while adding nine home runs, 37 RBI, 53 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 11 attempts.

The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera changes jersey number

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”. And to that end, Cabrera will be wearing a...
The Eagle Times

Tigers christen new field with 9-0 win

NEWPORT — A fresh new field hockey field suited the Newport Tigers just fine as they took a 1-0 lead after the first 15 minutes and exploded for 8 more tallies as they dismantled visiting St. Thomas for a 9-0 win. Taylor Fellows led the way with three goals while...
numberfire.com

Willi Castro starting Sunday for Detroit

The Detroit Tigers will start Willi Castro at second base for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Castro will bat eighth and cover second base, while Jonathan Schoop moves to first base and Miguel Cabrera takes a seat. Castro has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 7.7...
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Win Second in a Row Against the Tigers

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 07: Ben Gamel #18 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a two-run single during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on September 7, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Tuesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-2 for...
WOOD

Tigers quiet Reds’ bats, take series with win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Five Detroit pitchers teamed up to allow Cincinnati just one run, Jeimer Candelerio delivered a two-run triple and the Tigers took the rubber match of the three-game series 4-1. The loss dropped Cincinnati percentage points behind San Diego for the National League’s second wild card. The Padres host the Astros on Sunday.
99.1 WFMK

The Greatest Detroit Tiger of All Time Was From Fowlerville

Out of the farmlands of Fowlerville was born who many sports experts say was the greatest of all the Detroit Tigers: Charles Gehringer. Born on May 11, 1903, Charlie just couldn’t get into farming as his father was. He shirked his farm chores throughout his grade school & high school years, but he was a star when it came to high school sports – basketball, to be exact. His prowess on the basketball courts landed him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he also wound up playing baseball and football.
numberfire.com

Harold Castro batting sixth for Tigers Sunday

The Detroit Tigers listed Harold Castro as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will replace Willi Castro at second base and will bat sixth against the Rays. Our models project Harold Castro to score 7.3 fantasy points in today's game. He has a...
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Jake Rogers news adds to winter list

Devasting news for Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers as the backstop will be out for a significant period of time. Wednesday’s news of Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers going under the knife for Tommy John Surgery was disheartening to be sure but probably not shocking. Rogers had been out for some time with an arm ailment and not much positive news was leaking out.
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Swats quartet of hits in win

Cabrera went 4-for-4 with a double, three singles and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Pirates. Cabrera mashed a season-high four hits Wednesday in Pittsburgh, smacking an RBI double in the first before plating two more runs on base hits in the third and fifth innings. With this outburst, the 38-year-old is now 10-for-19 to start September.
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Tampa Bay Rays: 2B Willi Castro, SS Niko Goodrum for Casey Mize

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 81 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-7, 3.51 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Chris Archer (1-1, 5.28 ERA). Tigers lineup:. CF Akil Baddoo. 1B Jonathan Schoop. LF Robbie Grossman. DH Miguel Cabrera. 3B...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Cabrera 9 hits in row, Schoop, Tigers win

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera got his ninth straight hit before the string ended, Jonathan Schoop launched a grand slam and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 Friday night. Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then left in the first inning with...
chatsports.com

Tigers win eighth straight over Gamecocks

The Clemson Tigers extended their win streak over rival South Carolina to eight straight games with an emphatic 5-0 victory on Friday night in front of a packed Historic Riggs Field. The Tigers took advantage of two Gamecock red cards and scored five second-half goals to improve to 3-0 on the young season.
newswatchman.com

Tigers win big at Unioto

The Waverly Tigers were triumphant on the gridiron at Unioto Friday night, wearing down the hosting Shermans to leave Ross County with a 47-10 win. The Tigers improve to 3-0 overall and will head to back to Ross County next week to tangle with Chillicothe. The complete story will be...
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Powers offense in win

Candelario went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and a game-tying two-run blast to keep Detroit alive in the 10th. Candelario is off to a good start in September, going 13-for-43 (.302) with four homers, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored across 11 games. His season slash line is up to a strong .275/.350/.449 with 14 long balls in 134 contests.
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Scores twice in win

Schoop went 2-for-6 with two runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings win over Tampa Bay. Schoop got plenty of chances at the plate in the 11-inning contest, and the veteran infielder continued his strong season. The 29-year-old is now slashing .281/.320/.441 with 20 home runs, 77 RBI and 78 runs scored across 139 games. He should continue to receive ample playing time and remain a solid fantasy option.
