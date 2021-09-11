Technology and Society: Living through viruses and other contagious diseases
I was told stories about living through the 1918 Flu Pandemic by my mother and father and it sounded horrible. “It is estimated that about 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population became infected with this virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States. Worldwide. Initially, they dealt with the situation with strategies “such as isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants, and limitations of public gatherings, which were applied unevenly.”www.pressrepublican.com
Comments / 8