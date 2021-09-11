CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: What to learn from 9/11

Press-Republican
 6 days ago

When do we finally step out from its shadow and let it become “the past” instead of “the present?”. When can we finally stop “bearing the load” of a troubled time?. There’s no easy answer to that question. But standing here, 20 years after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, we’re fairly sure that we’re still living in its echoes.

milfordmirror.com

Opinion: I teach history. We haven't learned from 9/11

The collective gasp came when United Airlines Flight 175 blew through Tower Two of the World Trade Center. Everyone glued to the television set knew instantly that terrorism and fear had come to American shores. Everything changed. The buoyant optimism of the late 1990s and of the new 21st century ended with the lives of the 2,996 people lost on that iridescently blue-skied morning.
EDUCATION
Wrcbtv.com

9/11 twenty years later: What did we learn?

The events of September 11, 2001 are so fresh in my mind. It’s hard to believe that today’s high school seniors were not even born when terrorists took so many lives and changed our world forever. A few years ago, I was asked to speak to a group of high...
POLITICS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

FROM THE OPINION PAGE — Did we learn nothing from 9/11?

“The price of Liberty, and even common humanity, is Eternal Vigilance.” This is Aldous Huxley’s adaption of the Eternal Vigilance quote, 1956. Unfortunately, we are witnessing exactly the opposite of this truly American principle in real time. On this 20th anniversary of the darkest day in modern American history, I have to wonder if we’ve learned anything, remember anything, feel anything. Vigilance means to keep careful watch for possible dangers, NOT to arm them while disarming ourselves.
PAGE, WV
Daily Free Press

EDITORIAL: Gen Z, 9/11 and grief

Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Along with somber reflections on how this event continues to shift the course of history and heartfelt tributes to those lost, this day also demonstrated the lack of compassion many, particularly those of a younger generation, hold towards the horrific nature of the day through a plethora of 9/11 memes and more than one invitation to a 9/11 themed party exposed on Twitter.
SOCIETY
Daily News Of Newburyport

In the Spirit: Learning an important lesson from 9/11

Twenty years ago, we all suffered an incredible tragedy. The entire world was in shock over the unspeakable evil of senseless killing and destruction in what was the largest terrorist act in human history. Yes, nations have wiped out nations many times before and tens of millions have been killed...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Aberdeen News

Tony Bender: We should remember, mourn and hopefully learn from 9/11

Millions of Americans like me knew when they heard the news that it would change everything. The radio newscast told us only that two planes had crashed into the World Trade Center, but I knew instantly what it was and what it meant. Terrorism and war. It was a short...
POLITICS
Thrive Global

Three Powerful Lessons on Humanity to Learn from 9/11

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on our country, we might take a moment to reflect on what we can learn from that fateful day that changed history forever. According to this article, 9/11 taught us deep lessons about life, humanity, and ourselves that will...
AMERICAS
Wbaltv.com

Editorial: Remembering 9/11

Sept. 11, 2001 -- an unimaginable attack on our homeland. It had every ingredient to drive a wedge through the heart of America, be it fear, hatred or divisiveness. Americans could have withdrawn into our own secluded corners. But we did not. The remarkable and memorable quality of this attack...
BALTIMORE, MD
98.1 The Hawk

Haven’t We Learned Anything From 9/11/01?

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11/01. If you are old enough to remember that event then you'll never forget and you'll never forget where you heard the news and what you were doing that day. The day that two planes were hijacked and flown into the World Trade...
AFGHANISTAN
dailyeasternnews.com

EDITORIAL: 9/11 affects Gen Z differently

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary since the national tragedy of 9/11. At the start of the day of Sept. 11, 2001, no one knew how much our country would change from that day on. However, as the years went on a new change older generations haven’t prepared themselves for started to grow. A generation of Americans without memories of the day of 9/11 or of a world pre-9/11.
SOCIETY
AL.com

Lessons learned at the 9/11 Memorial

It was an ordinary September day. I was running late for work, rushing around to find my keys and head out the door. Would I need a sweater? I grabbed one just in case. Had I packed my lunch? Yes, I’d just pull it from the refrigerator on my way out.
MILITARY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Compassion, empathy come from those learning the impacts of 9/11

Many remember where they were and how the felt during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on American soil. Others reckoning today with the 20th anniversary of those attacks were too young to remember the deadly events that took 2,996 people away from family and friends. It hasn’t stopped them from feeling the pain inflicted that day and remembered each year on Patriot Day.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Johnson City Press

What should we remember from 9/11?

It’s been 20 years since coordinated terrorists killed 2,996 people by hijacking four commercial airliners and intentionally crashing them into national landmarks both strategic and symbolic. In the weeks, months and years following Sept. 11, 2001, America and Americans responded to the day’s horrific scenes with fear, anger, and then...
POLITICS
Citizen Tribune

School Matters: Lessons can still to be learned from 9/11

Twenty years ago, I was an elementary principal in Montgomery County, Virginia. Early that morning, we received a multitude of conflicting reports that something significant had happened in New York City, in Arlington, and in Pennsylvania. At first, it appeared there had been a horrific accident with an airliner, but it quickly became evident it was a coordinated terrorist attack on America. We locked down the building, kept students within the classroom, and did all we could to comfort and assure staff that we were safe. Few of us really understood the significance of this day and the impact it would have on our nation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Lincoln Journal Star

Editorial, 9/10: Beyond pain, 9/11 legacy one of unity

The 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 -- the day suicide attackers crashed planes into the World Trade Center towers and Pentagon, and the final plane, destined for the Capitol, went down in a field in Pennsylvania -- brings much time for remembrance and reflection. We must remember the nearly...
SOCIETY
News4Jax.com

What our children learned about 9/11 and what they can teach us

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Most adults remember exactly what they were doing during the Sept. 11 attacks. It was the day American’s comfort and security crumpled like the Twin Towers. Hearts were broken as the number of those killed kept climbing to reach the appalling 2,977 people. Anyone younger than...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Boston University

POV: 20 Years Later, Learning from 9/11

SPH Dean Sandro Galea on how the lessons we learned that day might help us prepare to mitigate the consequences of other large-scale events, COVID in particular. Twenty years ago, at 8:46 am on September 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, followed, 17 minutes later, by United Airlines Flight 175, crashing into the South Tower. Two other hijacked planes, American Airlines Flight 77 and United Airlines Flight 93 were hijacked that same day, crashing respectively into the Pentagon and into a field in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died on September 11, 2001, and about 6,000 people were physically injured. The immediate aftermath of the attacks cost at least $10 billion in property damage and about $3 trillion in total costs. The long-term global consequences of the attacks continue to be felt to this day—9/11 resulted in the launch of global wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, with about 500,000 people dying in Iraq and likely a comparable number of deaths in Afghanistan.
EDUCATION
ksl.com

Utah family remembers lessons learned from 9/11 tragedy

Margaret Wahlstrom, left, and Mallory Wahlstrom Wright talk to KSL-TV Thursday. (Mike Anderson, KSL-TV) KAYSVILLE — Utahns who lost two family members on 9/11 say the lessons learned back then are needed now more than ever as the 20th anniversary of the attacks approaches. The Wahlstroms say monuments, like this...
UTAH STATE
Circleville Herald

Learning about 9/11

One great way to mark the anniversary is to educate yourself about what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. Even if you lived through that day, you can likely learn something new by doing some research. Here are some resources to get you started. • Read biographies of the victims of...
POLITICS

