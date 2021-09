I have learned life will never be easy. As humans, we are born into situations that may be better of worse than what others have. I grew up in an abusive household. I moved a lot as a child. One of my parents is an abusive drunk, who beat my family and I. My other parent was an addict incarcerated for 4 to 6 years of my life. Following my parents example, I began being violent, breaking laws and using drugs. At the age of 16, I was placed into a rehab facility in Powell, Wyoming. This stopped my reckless behaviors, and I realized my life had a purpose. In fact, it made me want to quit the lifestyle I was engaged in to get there.

POWELL, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO