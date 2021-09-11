striking vertical lines define naoto fukasawa's new 'tou' chair for kettal
Contemporary japanese industrial designer naoto fukasawa designed the latest kettal chair named ‘tou’. he is most well known for his product design work with the japanese retail company muji and other renowned companies such as herman miller, alessi, b&b italia. ‘tou’ is a modest tribute to the ancient handicraft of rattan and reed wickerwork, an essential element in the development of both western and eastern cultures. historically, it has been used for all kinds of domestic utensils, furniture, and more.www.designboom.com
Comments / 0