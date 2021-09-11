Iowa State Patrol Trooper reports multiple violations of the school bus safety laws

(Area) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy is reminding motorists about Iowa’s school bus laws.

McCreedy said since school has started she has been notified by multiple school districts that they have had numerous stop-arm violations and violations of cars passing buses when the lights are activated. In fact, McCreedy said she had one school district that had three school bus violations in the first four days.

McCreedy said Kayden’s law passed in 2012 and increased the criminal penalties for passing a stopped school bus and increased the license sanctions for these offenses.

McCreedy said if you are coming at a school bus from the front and the bus driver activates the yellow lights to warn traffic they are going to be stopping soon, you can still pass the bus but you have to slow down to a maximum of 20 mph and be prepared to stop the moment the red lights are activated. McCreedy said this is completely different if you are following the bus.

McCreedy said fines for violations can range from $345 to $945 and the DOT will suspend your license for 30 days.