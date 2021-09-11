CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa State Patrol Trooper reports multiple violations of the school bus safety laws

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago

(Area) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy is reminding motorists about Iowa’s school bus laws.

McCreedy said since school has started she has been notified by multiple school districts that they have had numerous stop-arm violations and violations of cars passing buses when the lights are activated. In fact, McCreedy said she had one school district that had three school bus violations in the first four days.

McCreedy said Kayden’s law passed in 2012 and increased the criminal penalties for passing a stopped school bus and increased the license sanctions for these offenses.

McCreedy said if you are coming at a school bus from the front and the bus driver activates the yellow lights to warn traffic they are going to be stopping soon, you can still pass the bus but you have to slow down to a maximum of 20 mph and be prepared to stop the moment the red lights are activated. McCreedy said this is completely different if you are following the bus.

McCreedy said fines for violations can range from $345 to $945 and the DOT will suspend your license for 30 days.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Labor Day Holiday Traffic Statistics released

(Denison) The Iowa State Patrol released the Labor Day Holiday traffic statistics this past week. The Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort yielded 3,147 traffic stops, 2,421 were speeding violations, and 127 seatbelt violations. “There was a concerted effort to not only identify dangerous driving behaviors but also enforce state laws...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Kenneth Walters, 56, of Omaha, Nebraska on September 15 for Failure to Register for Sex Offender Registry (two counts). Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety. Rebeka Cantu-Sosa, 44, of Council Bluffs, was arrested September 15 for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Renee Evans, 55, of Bridgewater, on September 10 on Cass and Adair County warrants for animal neglect with injury. Evans was transported to Cass County Jail where she was held and later transferred to Adair County. Deputies arrested Christopher James Canfield,...
CASS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Western Iowa Today

CAM School District Filings

The following individuals filed papers to run for CAM School Board in the November 2nd Election. The following Public Measures will be placed on the ballot for the CAM School District. Public Measure DI:. Shall the Board of Directors of the CAM Community School District in the Counties of Adair,...
EDUCATION
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School Board Candidates and Public Measure

(Griswold) The following candidates filed papers to run for Griswold School Board in the November 2nd Election. The following Public Measure will also appear on the ballot. SUMMARY: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Griswold Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Council Bluffs) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Cary Kallhoff, 57, was arrested on September 13th after Deputies were dispatched to the 13900 block of Wabash Avenue for two males in a disturbance. Kallhoff was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness. Mathew Allen Pokorny, 36,...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested Brian Alan Sorensen, 53, of Harlan, on September 9th on an active Shelby County warrant. Sorensen was transported to the Shelby County Jail. Harlan Police also arrested Angela Marie Torske, 40, of Council Bluffs, on September 12th following a traffic stop. Torske was transported...
HARLAN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#School Districts#Iowa State Patrol Trooper#Dot
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs man injured in a motorcycle vs deer accident

(Mills Co.) A Council Bluffs man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle vs deer accident in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Patrick Lewis was driving a 2000 Motorcycle southbound on 360th Street at around 3:09 a.m. on Friday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, ejecting Lewis. The motorcycle then caught on fire.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

More Iowa School Districts Bringing Back Face Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines isn’t the only school district in Iowa to reinstate a face mask requirement today (Wednesday) for students and staff. The Iowa City Community School District is requiring face coverings in all school buildings following a unanimous vote by the school board Tuesday night. There are also new mask mandates in the Council Bluffs and Cedar Rapids schools. Sioux City school officials meet this (Wednesday) afternoon to consider a mask requirement to slow the spread of COVID-19. The moves come after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on a new state law that bans school districts from implementing mask mandates. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is appealing the judge’s order.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Ban on Mask Mandates Still In Effect For Iowa Private Schools

(Des Moines, IA) — Private schools in Iowa still have to follow the state law banning mask mandates. That’s according to letters sent out by Catholic dioceses and a school this week. This comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the state’s ban on mask requirements in schools. Letters each from Dioceses of Des Moines and Sioux City state that the judge’s ruling only applied to public schools. A similar letter was sent out by Saint Cecilia School in Dubuque. The letters from the Des Moines diocese and Saint Cecilia state they will continue to encourage mask wearing, frequent handwashing and other prevention strategies.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Women arrested for Burglary

(Greenfield) Adair County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Greenfield, Iowa women on September 9, on warrants out of Republic County, Kansas. The warrant states on June 16, 22-year old Heaven Marie Jordan and 49-year old Melissa Ann Ross were wanted for aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, criminal threat, and promoting the sale of sexual relations. The warrant states that the two allegedly stole cell phones, a PSA game system, and cash belonging to Nicholas Jarett while armed with a pocket knife. The warrant also stated Jarret suffered bodily harm during the incident. Authorities are holding the two women without bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Page County Arrest

(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zane Edward Szeliga on Monday at the Pottawattamie County Jail on a valid Page County Warrant. Zane’s charge is Theft in the third degree. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Second inmate gets life term for killing Iowa prison workers

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — A judge has sentenced a second inmate to life in prison for the beating deaths of two workers at an Iowa prison during a failed escape attempt in March. Michael Dutcher, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte. He also pleaded guilty to kidnapping another prison worker during the failed escape and to attempted murder for the beating of an inmate who tried to stop the attack. Judge Fae Hoover-Grinde sentenced Dutcher to back to back life sentences plus another 50 years behind bars for the crimes. Last month, she sentenced inmate Thomas Woodard to life for his role in the attacks.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Judge temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19. Several parents with children that have various medical conditions sued the state. Pratt says he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police: Woman Killed In Long-Running Fight Over Law Tractor

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police say a long-running fight over a lawn tractor led to the shooting death of a woman found dead in her home Sunday. Police found 42-year-old Amber Burton of Des Moines dead – and an autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound. Fifty-year-old Nery Arnoldo Lopez Morales of Des Moines has been charged with Burton’s murder. Police say Morales and Burton had an ongoing dispute about the ownership of a lawn tractor and witnesses and surveillance video connected him to her death.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy