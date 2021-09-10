Time to send 96-year-old mom back home to Long Island on train after visit to Hamilton NY

No matter how old we get, our moms will always look out for us. We’ll always be their babies in their eyes, and it’s a mentality that many mothers find hard to outgrow. Ada Keating is 98 years old, but her 80-year-old son, Tom, is still her little boy in her heart. And when he needed her help, she proved just how strong her love is and how easy it was to slip back into caring for her son.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 HOURS AGO