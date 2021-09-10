CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time to send 96-year-old mom back home to Long Island on train after visit to Hamilton NY

Observer-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, the reader will remember that Don and I were doing our best to host Don’s 96-year-old mother for three days, becoming more aware of the mobility challenges of stairs, slopes and gravel for anyone using a walker. Furthermore, it got tedious to repeat our words not heard by Dorothy, and also periodically to remind her where her purse was located, as her short-term memory is failing.

