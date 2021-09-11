COLUMN BY BILL TINSLEY: Remembering 9/11

During the remembrance of 9/11, people in Phelps and Pulaski Counties and all over the country will take time to remember and honor the men, women, and children whose lives were lost to a horrific act of terror. September 11 is also a time to pay special tribute to the first responders who risked their lives on that fateful day, and to acknowledge all the emergency responders who continue to protect and serve the American people today. The terrorist attacks 20 years ago represent the deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in United States history.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO