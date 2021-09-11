CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Summer of ‘21

By Sharon Dynak
Sheridan Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS another summer turns into fall, the staff and artists at Ucross are grateful as always for the vast natural beauty of Wyoming’s High Plains. It’s true that for many people, this wasn’t exactly a dream summer. The ongoing pandemic was still wreaking havoc in the world. Western wildfires added danger and brought prolonged smoky haze to our area. Earlier in the summer, we had a highly unusual visit from a young black bear. The miller moth migration was epic, making our daily lives feel a bit like an Alfred Hitchcock movie. As my colleague Mike Latham commented drily, “This year, if a pterodactyl flew by, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Sheridan Press

Take a RIDE into the West at the WYO with Marc Berger

SHERIDAN — In a mash-up of blues, rock and roll, country and folk, a visiting musician will take the audience on a ride through the American West in his upcoming show at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. The WYO will present the long-awaited Sheridan premiere of Marc Berger...
WYOMING STATE
