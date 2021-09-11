The Summer of ‘21

“The crowds are gone, and the warmer days have returned – this is why I live in Leadville!”. Yep, it’s been purdy nice in America’s highest city, especially this past week. And by all accounts, it appears, the now ascribed “Second Summer,” season will remain, at least through the weekend. But enjoy it while you can, because the long-range reports were published this past week, and depending on which forecaster you believe, it’s either going to be cold and snowy this winter – or – it’s going to be very cold and very snowy in the months ahead.

LEADVILLE, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO