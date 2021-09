Lenoir Community College, in partnership with ECU and the National Science Foundation, has presented Zachary Bishop of New Bern, NC; Kevin Jones of Rolesville, NC; and Hugo Sanchez-Delgado of Snow Hill, NC with the PIRATES (Providing Inclusive Residential And Transfer Experience Support in Engineering) Scholarship. This scholarship is intended to provide students interested in the field of engineering with the financial means to attend Lenoir Community College entirely free, if it is their intention to then transfer to ECU to pursue a four-year Bachelor Degree in Engineering. In addition to the $3,000 annual amount awarded to each student while enrolled at LCC, the scholarship also may provide students with additional funding for subsequent years at ECU upon transfer.

SNOW HILL, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO