LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — J’Shawn Anderson rushed for two touchdowns to help give Hartsville a 45-20 win over No.6 North Myrtle Beach on Friday night. Teammate Carmello McDaniel added two rushing touchdowns of his own. The Red Foxes improved 1-2, 1-0 Region 6-4A and will host West Florence at 7:30...

HARTSVILLE, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO