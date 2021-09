Spinal cord injuries (SCIs) represent a severe neuro-traumatic occurrence and an excruciating social burden. Though the hyperbaric oxygen (HBO2) has been credited as a first line therapeutic resource for SCIs, its mechanism of action in the spine is only partially known, while the impingement upon other areas of the nervous system deserves additional investigation. In this study we deem to describe a novel effect of HBO2 in a subject affected by SCI who, along with the clinical improvement, showed a reshaped connectivity in cortical sensory-motor areas.

