Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. launches OM-Redox

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. develops products at the interface of the chemical, physical, and engineering sciences to meet the challenges in the healthcare and energy sectors. It recently launched OM-Redox, a device that releases oxygen when plugged into a power source (standard 220 V source). OM-Redox is developed and manufactured in India based on a patented design and catalyst. It is a lightweight and affordable product that can run with battery backup too.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director TVS Motor Company

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, today announced a partnership with EGO Movement as a majority shareholder, in an all-cash deal through its Singapore Subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The partnership is in line with TVS Motor...
BUSINESS
Asian Granito targets exports of Rs 400 crore in FY22

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Home decor major Asian Granito Ltd (AGL) plans to clock export business of Rs 400 crore in the current fiscal of FY21-22 and expand its business network across 120 countries. For FY20-21, it reported consolidated export sales of Rs 216 crore with business network...
BUSINESS
Jericho Energy Ventures: Hydrogen Technologies to Participate at Gastech Hydrogen Conference in Dubai September 21 - 23

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FRA:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies (HT), will be participating at the Gastech Hydrogen Exhibition & Conference, held September 21-23 at the Dubai World Trade Center, United Arab Emirates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Asia's Blockchain Dev Studio NonceBlox is Breathing Life into Blockchain Ideas

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Despite the current state of the world's economy following the Covid-19 pandemic, blockchain technology has enabled many people all over the world. Many investors in cryptocurrency over the past year have been made millionaires, new companies have emerged despite many more non-crypto-related companies being liquidated and a growing NFT boom has seen many creatives make astronomical profits.
WORLD
Gap Inc. Unveils UK Joint Venture

The San Francisco clothing company is making good on the asset-light European strategy it announced last year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
As Covid Delta Variant Continues Rising, TPT Global's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Expands Caribbean Presence with New Testing Capabilities in Grenada

Company Set to Open 'QuikLAB™' Covid Testing Lab and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport Platform Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary TPT MedTech www.tptmedtech.com is expanding its Point of Care (POC) operations in the Caribbean with the introduction of its services in Grenada. With the Covid Delta variant continuing its rise globally, TPT's operations will include Covid testing through the availability of its 'QuikLAB™' and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport technology platform to tourists, local citizens, and government agencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medifocus Inc. Announces Plans to Undergo Balance Sheet Restructuring

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Medifocus, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDFZF) and (TSXV:MFS.H.APH) ('Medifocus' or the 'Company') a biotechnology company holding a portfolio of medical products encompassing thermotherapy systems used in treating cancerous and benign tumors and enlarged prostate, announced it has commenced restructuring proceedings (the 'Restructuring Proceedings') by filing for creditor protection to allow the Company to address the debt on its balance sheet.
BUSINESS
Talisker Completes Acquisition of the Outstanding Royalties on the Ladner Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the 'Acquisition') of the 2% net smelter return royalty on the Ladner Gold Project and the 35% net profit interest (collectively, 'Purchased Royalties') from the sale of gold by New Carolin Gold Corp. ('New Carolin') or any third party contracted by New Carolin for that purpose.
BUSINESS
Kerala CM to inaugurate digital hub in Kochi on Sept 18

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Digital Hub by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which aims to give a boost to technology innovation and focuses to host a vibrant ecosystem comprising incubators, accelerators and Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies, will be formally launched by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 18 at the Kerala Technology Innovation Zone (KTIZ), Kalamassery, Kochi through video conference.
INDIA
Steve Wozniak Launches Privateer, a Space Startup

Steve Wozniak is embarking on the next chapter of his storied career in tech, launching a space startup. Steve Wozniak is famous for co-founding Apple, along with Steve Jobs. Whereas Jobs’ speciality was his vision and marketing, Wozniak is a technical genius whose creations formed the basis of Apple’s early success.
BUSINESS
Apple Music Launches Initiative To Monetise DJ Mixes

The streaming platform has partnered with Boiler Room, DJ-Kicks and more for the new venture. Apple Music has launched a new initiative to host DJ mixes, and compensate rights holders behind the music on them. The streaming platform has developed a tool that builds on Shazam technology to "allow Apple...
TECHNOLOGY
KNEAD Hospitality + Design launching "4Days@Work" initiative

KNEAD Hospitality + Design is rethinking its restaurant business model and is beginning to test out a four-day workweek. The company currently has 700+ employees throughout their six full-service restaurants and six quick-service restaurants and plans to launch the testing program in the next few months. This testing program, 4Days@Work,...
ECONOMY
Purdue launches digital engagement initiative

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue Research Foundation's Innovation Partners Institute (IPI) announced Thursday (Sept. 9) a data governance initiative designed to engage community members and instill trust in the technology built into the Discovery Park District (DPD) community. "Community buy-in and trust in the safe, secure, ethical and transparent adoption of...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
HBO Max Confirms European Launch Date & Initial Territories

WarnerMedia will launch HBO Max on October 26 in six European territories, including Spain and the Nordics. Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra will be the first markets to get the service, the company said. HBO Max will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic and HBO Go. (HBO Go has disappeared in the U.S. but continues to operate in certain parts of the world.) Billing will be directly or via eligible partners. Pricing, product and programming details will be revealed at a virtual launch event in October.
TV & VIDEOS
Laithwaites Wine Launches Rebranding Initiative, Expands and Enriches Customer Base

Globally sourced wine subscription brand reveals modern branding and fresh offerings. Laithwaites, a leading wine home delivery brand offering exclusive wines through vineyard partnerships all over the world, today announces a reimagined brand look and reinvigorated mission. With a 50-year history of wine pioneering and award-winning service, Laithwaites gives its customers access to the world’s most interesting and best-value wines, while sharing the fascinating stories behind them. This world-renowned brand is now placing an even greater emphasis on introducing US wine lovers to authentic finds from all parts of the globe.
FOOD & DRINKS
India launches 30,000-tonne seaweed farming initiative

A farming project that aims to produce 30,000 tonnes of seaweed a year has been launched in the Lakshadweep archipelago, off the southwest coast of India. The administration of the islands has prioritised seaweed farming as the next major development driver of the islands, after fisheries, coconut and tourism. This...
AGRICULTURE
Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Announces CEO Transition and Appointment of John Edmunds as Chairman of the Board

Rick Brown, Co-founder, CTO and Board Member, Appointed as Interim CEO; Alex Behfar Resigns as CEO and Board Member. ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ('GaN') processing technology, today announced that Rick Brown, co-founder, CTO and Board member, has been appointed as interim CEO of Odyssey effective September 22, 2021, replacing Alex Behfar who resigned as CEO, Chairman and Board Member. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent CEO to succeed Mr. Behfar.
BUSINESS
Admire Indian pharmaceutical ecosystem: Colombian envoy

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Ahead of the high-level delegation meeting between India and Colombia, the envoy of Colombia on Friday praised the Indian pharmaceutical ecosystem and said it is an example for others to follow. The Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez, who is also...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

