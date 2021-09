An update on what’s happening around the world. Travel rules and guidelines are still changing around the world. While some countries are reopening borders, others are tightening restrictions in the wake of the Delta variant. Fully vaccinated travelers are being welcomed by more and more destinations and proof of vaccine is becoming more common. But updates and changes continue to roll in, so we’re helping you navigate through myriad rules and news—this is the latest from the industry.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO