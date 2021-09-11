Waylon Melvin Rosebrook
Keith and Jami Rosebrook of Deshler are proud to announce the birth of their son, Waylon Melvin Rosebrook, Aug. 27, 2021, at Wood County Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 21 3/4 inches. He was welcomed home by 14-year-old Lani, 12-year-old Grahm, 10-year-old Ryder and 8-year-old Broxton. Materal grandparent is Donna Crossland of Hamler. Paternal grandparents are Brenda and Jerry Rosebrook of Deshler. Great-grandparent is Norma Rosebrook of Deshler.www.northwestsignal.net
