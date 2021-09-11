CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limiting screen time after concussion shortens symptoms

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 11 (ANI): A clinical trial of 125 young adults has shown that those who limited screen time for 48 hours immediately after suffering a concussion had a significantly shorter duration of symptoms than those who were permitted screen time. The findings of the study were published in...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

