Call to Artists 2022 ShoreLake Arts Gallery Rotating Exhibits

PIQUA — The 29th Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition saw over 200 entries from over 100 artists — the largest exhibition the Piqua Arts Council has seen. “It’s the longest-running program of the arts council. It’s pretty awesome that this is the one that has survived. We have 120 artists represented in the show this year, and it’s just great to have everybody back and do the reception in-person. It’s one of our spotlight events of the year — this reception is really something we put a lot of effort into to show the artists how much they’re appreciated,” Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper said.

PIQUA, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO