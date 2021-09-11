Call to Artists 2022 ShoreLake Arts Gallery Rotating Exhibits
ShoreLake Arts, a not-for-profit organization, is looking for local artists to show in 2022 at our gallery in Lake Forest Park, WA. Our 5-6 week rotating exhibits feature two artists with each person showing on approximately nine feet of wall space. The gallery schedule is set on a yearly basis. The gallery is also a gift shop with artist-made small works and jewelry. Applying for small works is a different process.www.shorelineareanews.com
