CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER FATAL AUTO TREE CRASH

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 6:12 pm North Montgomery County Fire along with MCHD received a call for a truck that had struck a tree on FM 1097 East near Tanyard. Units responded to the scene and found the 39-year-old male from Coldspring deceased. Just prior to the crash traffic has slowed a few miles west near Rose Road for fire units fighting a vegetation fire. As the driver of a Dodge Voyager, identified as Benjamin Schyler Pratt, 36, of 325 Cemetery Road in Coldspring, waited on traffic a driver in a Nissan Titan came up behind him where he said the grill looked like it was against his back window. As traffic started to move Pratt had gotten about a mile down the road heading east when the Titan Driver began to pass, As he passed he did not depart the right lane causing the Titan driver to sideswipe Pratt running him off the road. The Titan also lost control and slammed into a tree at the driver’s door crushing the truck Pratt or the child with him were not injured. After a mandatory blood test was given Pratt was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control as DPS Troopers investigated the crash.

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Crash Sends Vehicle Straight Into Hollywood Salon, Killing 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman was killed Friday after the car she was in was t-boned and ended up crashing into a Hollywood beauty salon. Britany Hemmings was a passenger in the vehicle her best friend was driving. Hemmings' father said his daughter was singing along to a song on the radio when the crash happened at around midnight.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
westbendnews.net

Driver who failed to move over or slow down causes fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred September 4, 2021 at approximately 2:35 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 24 between Jewell and Independence Roads in Richland Township, Defiance County. At the time of the crash, Sergeant Fernando Chavez, 46, of the Defiance Post had a vehicle stopped on the shoulder for a traffic violation when a pick-up truck drove off the right side of the road and struck Sergeant Chavez’ patrol car and the vehicle he had stopped.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WAND TV

Urbana woman dead after crashing car into tree

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana woman is dead after crashing her car into several parked cars and a tree. Authorities said it happened 900 block of Anderson Street. The coroner identified the victim as Alura L. Yarber, 48, of Urbana, Illinois. She was pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m. at the scene of the crash.
URBANA, IL
KHBS

Benton County crash kills driver, injures passenger

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Gravette man was killed in a rural Benton County crash on Sunday, Sept. 5, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary. In the report, Warren D. Shepherd, 41, was driving the 2006 Ford truck on State Highway 59. Troopers said the truck lost control while negotiating a curve and left the road south of Spanish Treasure Road. The truck struck a tree and rolled over.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Mack
WJHG-TV

Man in critical condition after crashing into tree

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Ponce de Leon man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after troopers say he wrecked his car when running away from police early Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the 29-year-old man was driving north on Highway 79. They say...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Missoulian

Truck driver dies in fatal crash south of Augusta

There was a fatal accident early Wednesday on state Highway 200 involving the driver of a semi-truck, authorities said. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 7:49 a.m. The accident occurred south of Augusta and 4 miles west of Cascade County. The name of the male...
AUGUSTA, MT
WOWT

Bail set at $50,000 for semi driver charged in fatal I-80 crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver of a semi charged in the crash that killed two people remains in jail. A Lancaster County judge set Yorkwind Crawford’s bail at $50,000 Monday afternoon. The 50-year-old from Miami Beach, Fla., is facing two counts of reckless/willful motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A Felony.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Tree#Traffic Accident#Mchd#Dodge#Titan#Dps Troopers
WMDT.com

Police identify driver in Salisbury fatal crash

SALISBURY, Md. – Police have released the identity of the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash earlier this week in Salisbury. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of N. Salisbury Boulevard and Bridgeview Street. On arrival, officers saw members of Salisbury EMS rendering treatment to the driver for significant injuries. Officers also observed a vehicle that had collided with the guardrail on the southbound side of the overhead bridge.
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
CBS 58

Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash in Dane County

DUNN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal crash in the Town of Dunn on Saturday, Sept. 11. It happened around 10:39 p.m. on USH 51, north of Lake Kegonsa Road. Officials say a Toyota Camry with one occupant was speeding northbound in the southbound...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WSVN-TV

Driver killed in early morning crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade left him trapped inside his vehicle. The crash happened near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 83rd Street, just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday. The family of the victim said he will be remembered for the kind...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WESH

15-year-old Florida boy not wearing seatbelt dies after driver crashes into oak tree

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy has died after troopers say the car he was in crashed into a tree and overturned, causing him to be ejected from the SUV. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old boy driving a Jeep Wrangler on Jackson Road around 4:40 p.m. Monday started to approach Batello Drive when he “entered a slight curve within the roadway.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy