CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Intel’s Upcoming Alder Lake CPU pictured, and Windows 11 Offers Some Impressive Improvements!

wccftech.com
 7 days ago

Intel's upcoming Alder Lake CPUs have been spotted, while Microsoft explains its upcoming improvements to Windows 11!. https://wccftech.com/microsoft-windows-11-performance-upgrades-cpu-memory-and-storage-optimizations/. https://wccftech.com/intel-alder-lake-cpu-leaked-by-the-tech-paparazzi-z690-chipset-and-lga-1700-detailed/. ►www.facebook.com/wccftech. ►www.twitter.com/wccftechdotcom. ►www.youtube.com/WccftechTV.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

Preliminary Pricing for the Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S and Z690 Motherboards Have Been Leaked!

Preliminary pricing for Intel's Upcoming Alder Lake-S and Z690 Platform have leaked out, and they seem to be priced competitively!. Read More Here (Alder Lake-S CPUs) : https://wccftech.com/intel-12th-gen-alder-lake-s-preliminary-prices-leak-out-flagship-core-i9-12900k-starts-at-540-euros-core-i7-12700k-for-394-euros-core-i5-12600k-for-287-euros/. Read More Here (Z690 Motherboards) : https://wccftech.com/gigabyte-z690-aorus-master-z690-aorus-elite-ax-lga-1700-motherboards-listed-online/. ►www.facebook.com/wccftech. ►www.twitter.com/wccftechdotcom. ►www.youtube.com/WccftechTV.
TECHNOLOGY
windowslatest.com

Asus is testing Windows 11 support for some older Intel CPU motherboards

Back in June, Microsoft said that it would consider adding Windows 11 support for Intel’s 7th-generation and AMD Ryzen 1000 series CPUs. On August 27, Microsoft finally published the final hardware requirements list which includes support for 10 new CPUs from Intel’s 7th-generation line of Core chips. The announcement took...
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S Desktop CPUs & Z690 Motherboards Launching on 19th November

The Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S Desktop CPU family and Z690 motherboard lineup are going to be Chipzilla's biggest launch for this year. The company will not only be bringing a new architecture & IPC improvements but the entire chip design is getting an overhaul with the 12th Gen Core family being the first consumer-centric desktop launch of a hybrid x86 processor.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alder Lake#Windows#Cpu
makeuseof.com

What Is Intel's Alder Lake? 4 Things You Need to Know

Since the launch of AMD's Ryzen lineup in 2017, Intel's performance throne in the desktop space has been endangered. In 2020, with the launch of the Ryzen 5000 series, Intel was finally dethroned, with the subsequently launched 11th-gen Intel Rocket Lake CPUs not making much progress in claiming it back.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel Alder Lake-S CPUs Rumored For Late October Announcement, Mid-November Launch

Now that Microsoft's launch of Windows 11 is confirmed for October 5th, all eyes are on Intel's 12th generation Alder Lake processor family. It's widely expected that Intel will officially announce the processors at its Intel Accelerated event, which will take place October 27th through October 28th. So we'd place our bets on October 27th to kick things off with a bang.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel CEO: Alder Lake Zen-Like CPU Arch And Alchemist GPUs Will Challenge AMD And NVIDIA

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, or as he puts it, the "self-appointed Geek-in-Chief," recently sat down for a video chat with analyst Pierre Ferragu to discuss his growth as a leader and what is in store for the world's largest supplier of semiconductor chips. Gelsinger talked about what he learned during his time at VMWare, and also touched on competitive expectations stemming from Intel's upcoming Alder Lake CPU and Alchemist GPU architecture launches. Lest anyone wonder where Gelsinger's mindset is at these days, in simple terms as it relates to Intel, "the geek is back."
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
wccftech.com

Intel CEO Says Alder Lake CPUs Will Have Three Major ‘AMD Zen-Like’ Architectural Announcements, ARC Alchemist Xe-HPG GPUs To Put Pressure On NVIDIA

During an interview with financial analyst, Pierre Ferragu, Intel's CEO and CFO talked about their company's strategy in the x86 consumer, client, and data center segments. The executives also detailed their execution plans with upcoming consumer and cloud products including Alder Lake, Diamond Rapids, and Xe-HPG ARC GPUs. Intel CEO...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Use Windows 11 for top speed on Intel's new Alder Lake chips

Here's a good reason to upgrade to Windows 11: Your laptop won't be able to take advantage of the full range of speed and battery features in Intel's new Alder Lake processor without Microsoft's latest operating system. Windows 11 arrives on Oct. 5, the same time of year as the...
COMPUTERS
SamMobile

Samsung’s next laptop with Intel Alder Lake CPU and DDR5 spotted online

Samsung is apparently developing a new Galaxy Book variant powered by a 14-core 12th gen Intel Alder Lake CPU. The first Alder Lake-based Intel CPUs are expected to be launched later this year, and by the looks of it, Samsung could be among the first PC OEMs to use Intel’s next-gen solution in a laptop.
COMPUTERS
game-debate.com

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake processors are reportedly launching on November 19th

Intel’s next generation of Core processors are taking a big step forward for desktop computers with a new hybrid architectural design. We’ve known for a while that they will be launching later this year, but according to a report online it seems we now have an expected launch date for the new CPUs and compatible motherboards.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 Brings AArch64 Improvements, VHDX Disk Image Support

The Intel-led open-source Cloud-Hypervisor project building off Linux's KVM (and also supporting Microsoft MSHV) and being cloud-focused and leveraging the Rust programming language for greater security is out with its newest major release. Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 was christened today as the newest version of this open-source Rust-based VMM. While originally x86_64...
SOFTWARE
eteknix.com

Intel Alder Lake-S CPUs to Come with New Stock Cooling Solutions?

For more than a few generations now, Intel has predominantly kept its standard stock cooler pretty much the same. And in fairness there was nothing wrong with that as in terms of a generic cooling solution, it was certainly decent enough for the vast majority of people who didn’t require anything more potent. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, an image has leaked online suggesting that with the upcoming leak of Alder Lake-S, Intel is going to give it’s stock cooling solutions a whole new makeover!
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

Intel Alder Lake CPU Leaked By The Tech Paparazzi, Z690 Chipset And LGA 1700 Detailed

The upcoming, next-generation Intel Alder Lake CPU has been pictured in all its glory and the Z690 chipset has been detailed (courtesy of Videocardz). Videocardz (via Performance Inquisitor) mentions that the processor pictured is an engineering sample but it looks like a confidential press sample to us (which, unlike an engineering sample, is the final revision of the silicon and is read by the BIOS with the retail name of the CPU and not as Intel 0000).
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy