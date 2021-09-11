Intel’s Upcoming Alder Lake CPU pictured, and Windows 11 Offers Some Impressive Improvements!
Intel's upcoming Alder Lake CPUs have been spotted, while Microsoft explains its upcoming improvements to Windows 11!. https://wccftech.com/microsoft-windows-11-performance-upgrades-cpu-memory-and-storage-optimizations/. https://wccftech.com/intel-alder-lake-cpu-leaked-by-the-tech-paparazzi-z690-chipset-and-lga-1700-detailed/. ►www.facebook.com/wccftech. ►www.twitter.com/wccftechdotcom. ►www.youtube.com/WccftechTV.wccftech.com
Comments / 0