Opinion: Greenwich Hyatt restaurant staff wants to get back to work

There is something wrong at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Greenwich. It is a hotel that should serve our business community by providing a place where important meetings can happen over dinner or a drink; it is a place where groups should celebrate special events. There is an extraordinary atrium filled with fancy water features and a variety of tree species. Its restaurant has become part of families’ annual traditions. But while guests are continuing to pay luxury hotel prices, the hotel’s restaurant is shuttered. As Connecticut’s hospitality industry gears up for bailout funds from the state of Connecticut, the Hyatt Regency Hotel’s management is requiring that guests forgo a full-service hotel with cost-cutting measures that detract from our tourism industry and eliminate good union jobs. We deserve better.