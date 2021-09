A woman is in custody after being caught recklessly driving in a moving truck, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office. According to press release sent out by the KCSO, a deputy was on patrol at approximately 10:19 p.m. last Tuesday when he spotted a U-Haul truck being driven recklessly, and reportedly observed that the loading ramp was unsecured and dragging behind the vehicle. The U-Haul pulled into the Yokut Gas Station and reportedly narrowly missed striking other vehicles in the parking lot with the loading ramp. The deputy then pulled in behind the U-Haul and conducted a traffic enforcement stop.

4 DAYS AGO