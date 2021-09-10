CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Midstate county seeks input on climate action plan

By Anne Danahy, Reid Frazier, Jon Hurdle, Rachel McDevitt, Susan Phillips
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fast-growing midstate county is asking for public feedback on its plan to combat the impacts of climate change. Cumberland County is adding population at one of the quickest rates in the commonwealth. It also serves as a hub for national shipping networks. Emissions there are expected to grow nearly...

stateimpact.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

GRADD seeks input on economic development plan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Green River Area Development District say their Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) update will be available for public comment come Monday. They say the CEDS report examines the current economic conditions of seven counties - which include Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union...
POLITICS
Register-Guard

Guest View: Rural Oregon seeks bold action on climate

Thus, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres introduced the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. If global warming continues, our natural systems, along with our agriculture, forestry and fisheries, will be severely compromised, if not devastated. Rural Oregonians know how drought and decreased snowpack are extending our wildfire seasons and stimulating greater devastation. Unless we slow down global warming, this trend will continue.
OREGON STATE
monitorsaintpaul.com

Move forward on climate action

With the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world has again received another stark warning. Act now to reduce emissions or plan for an uninhabitable planet and suffering for our children and grandchildren. From the report we also see how unfortunate it is that as a planet we have not appropriately responded to earlier calls for action.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
cbslocal.com

Novato Seeks Input From Residents On Infrastructure Plans for Bicyclists, Pedestrians

NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) — Novato city officials this week asked residents to provide their thoughts on updates to infrastructure plans for bicyclists and pedestrians. A 30-day public review period for the addendum to the city’s Bicycle/Pedestrian Plan started Monday and will go through Oct. 13, and the City Council will then consider approving the plan at a meeting in November.
NOVATO, CA
VTDigger

Vermont Agency of Natural Resources launches series of public events to gather feedback and ideas for statewide Climate Action Plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. – From hotter days to more frequent and intense storms, Vermont’s climate patterns are clearly shifting and impacting our state. This fall, state officials, local leaders and members of the Vermont Climate Council invite the public to attend one of several events to learn about the development of the state’s Climate Action Plan and help prioritize approaches.
VERMONT STATE
Delaware Gazette

Orange Twp. seeking parks input

LEWIS CENTER — Orange Township’s Parks, Trails and Greenways Master Plan is being updated, and officials are seeking user input. The township’s current plan was approved in October 2008. The 117-page document made 15 system-wide recommendations for the township. “Orange Township has contracted with Brandstetter Carroll Inc. to update our...
LEWIS CENTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#County Government#Infrastructure#Climate Change#Witf#Whyy#Wpsu#The Allegheny Front#Wyncote Foundation#William Penn Foundation
US News and World Report

Vermont Public Meetings Planned About Climate Action Plan

THETFORD, Vt. (AP) — Public meetings will be held this month as a plan to commit Vermont to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years is drafted. The Global Warming Solutions Act was passed last year despite Gov. Phil Scott's veto. The legislation set up a council on climate to analyze ways Vermont can reduce emissions.
VERMONT STATE
upr.org

Cache County Staff Ask For Public Input On The General Plan

Cache County planners are in the final stages of updating the General Plan, and they are asking citizens for their input on what they want to see happen in the valley in the next twenty years. This plan serves as a guiding tool for the county’s vision and goals. Encompassed...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Seeks Public Input for Transformational Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Recreation & Parks (HCRP) and the Recreation & Parks Advisory Board seek public input as the County prepares its 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan (LPPRP). Produced every five years, this comprehensive plan guides HCRP on key issues, trends and plans for managing and enhancing its preserved public lands, facilities and programs. The LPPRP is the first step in receiving Program Open Space grants, which have funded many of Howard County’s largest and most popular parks, including the recently opened ‘Play-for-All’ playground at Blandair Park.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
districtchronicles.com

Clay County officials seeking community input as they work to expand broadband access

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County officials continue to make progress in providing broadband access for everybody in the county. The Clay County Broadband Committee will host a Kick-Off event to explain the goals and how they will achieve them. The committee is made up of local stakeholders who will work closely with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas). The project will be at no cost to the county.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Post and Courier

OneSpartanburg begins planning next 5-year development strategy, seeks input from public

SPARTANBURG — OneSpartanburg Inc. is working on its next major initiative and is seeking public input as part of the process. OneSpartanburg President and CEO Allen Smith said the new plan will chart community and economic development through 2026. "Vision Plan 2.0" will be driven by data and community feedback and focus on economic prosperity, quality of life, job opportunities, talent and investment within Spartanburg County, according to a news release.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids seek public input on 5-year parks plan

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids community development department and parks and recreation department are collaborating on updating the city’s five-year parks and recreation master plan. The current master plan, which is updated every five years, was approved in 2017. The community is invited to share their input regarding what...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
buckrail.com

Town seeks input on Teton Region Housing Survey

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton and Lincoln counties in Wyoming along with Teton County, Idaho, have launched a collaborative study to better understand and plan for resident and employee housing in communities, businesses and organizations. “Housing challenges in our region have reached new heights in recent months and there is a...
TETON COUNTY, WY
abc12.com

MDOT seeking public input as planning continues for I-475 upgrades

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The I-475 corridor through Flint and Burton will look very different in a few years. A $300 million dollar project to rebuild the freeway is planned to start in 2023 and end in 2027. Its been a few years since major upgrades hit I-475, but another...
FLINT, MI
sanjuanjournal.com

National Historical Park seeks public input on draft Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan

Submitted by the National Park Service. San Juan Island National Historical Park has released its draft Accessibility Self Evaluation and Transition Plan. As part of the planning process, the National Park Service is seeking public comment on the draft plan. The park will host a virtual open house to discuss the plan at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13. Your participation is important to our planning process.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
North Coast Journal

Take Climate Action Now

The recent reports about climate change urgency along with the increase in extreme weather events (fires, floods, hurricanes, drought) could tempt us to turn our focus away and give up in a sense of powerlessness. It is difficult to keep paying attention and to take action when individual action can seem so insignificant. But there are things we can do individually and collectively in our communities that could make a difference. Here is a short list of easy potential actions. I challenge myself, and each of us, to pick one of these (or one of your own good ideas for mitigating climate change) and do it this week. Next week, do one more, building habits. Share what you did with your friends or here in a letter. Let's encourage and inspire each other.
ARCATA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy