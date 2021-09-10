Midstate county seeks input on climate action plan

The recent reports about climate change urgency along with the increase in extreme weather events (fires, floods, hurricanes, drought) could tempt us to turn our focus away and give up in a sense of powerlessness. It is difficult to keep paying attention and to take action when individual action can seem so insignificant. But there are things we can do individually and collectively in our communities that could make a difference. Here is a short list of easy potential actions. I challenge myself, and each of us, to pick one of these (or one of your own good ideas for mitigating climate change) and do it this week. Next week, do one more, building habits. Share what you did with your friends or here in a letter. Let's encourage and inspire each other.

