Ron Truppa is a history buff. A movie history buff. More specifically, a Catalina Island movie history buff. “There is so much people don’t know about movies and this island,” the co-founder and director of the Catalina Film Festival said. “Norma Jean Miller, aka Marilyn Monroe, used to live in Catalina. This is where Ronald Reagan was discovered when he was an announcer for the Chicago Cubs when they held spring training on Catalina. This was Charlie Chaplin’s place to escape and his half-brother, Sid Chaplin, owned Chaplin Airlines, the first regularly-scheduled air transportation that went from San Pedro to Catalina.”

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO