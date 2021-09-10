CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: School officials should show more leadership

Cover picture for the articleAs citizens, we expect our elected officials to make decisions based on what is best for the community taking advice from experts before making decisions. Sadly, this has not been the case with policies regarding COVID-19 mitigation. Despite warnings from health experts, schools are closing, children and teachers are getting sick and there’s no backup plan in place. What we find astonishing is that this scenario comes as a surprise to school officials. If meteorologists warn of a coming winter storm, schools close in anticipation. Sometimes nothing happens, but they listen to the experts and take their advice doing what is in the best interest of the students.

