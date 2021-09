After Donald Rumsfeld’s death, many former officials in the Bush administration celebrated the onetime secretary of defense. Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice referred to Rumsfeld as “a remarkable and committed public servant.” President George W. Bush released a statement claiming that a “period that brought unprecedented challenges to our country and to our military also brought out the best qualities in Secretary Rumsfeld.” He added that Rumsfeld “stressed original thinking and accountability” and that the U.S. was “safer and better off for his service.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO