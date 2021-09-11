GRAHAM: Never forget this day

EAST TEXAS – “Twenty years now, where’d they go? Twenty years now, I don’t know. I sit and I wonder sometimes… where they’ve gone.”. Bob Seger made a long and storied career putting words and music to the feeling that time is slipping away at a pace beyond our control. Granted, the most famous or infamous events in history have a way of making time stand-still, which adds a measure of wonder to that notion. We all remember where we were and what we were doing when we heard about the passing of Elvis Presley, or the murder of John Lennon. The assassination of John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and Martin Luther King, Jr. marked moments in many of our lives, as did the tragedy at Columbine High School. But very few moments, if any, made the impact in recent history as the tragic events that unfolded on September 11, 2001.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO