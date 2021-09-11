CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

GRAHAM: Never forget this day

Covington News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not going to let you forget either. Twenty years ago today, Sept. 11, 2001, there were 2,606 people who went to work like they would any other day. Another 343 firefighters did the same, along with 60 police officers and eight paramedics. None of them even made it to...

www.covnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
nickiswift.com

What Is Mohamed From 90 Day Fiance Doing Today?

Fans of "90 Day Fiance" or its spin-offs know that this reality series packs on the drama. And just in case there's a chance you haven't watched any "90 Day Fiance" episodes, we'll fill you in on the premise of the show. The "90 Day" part refers to the K-1 visa, which dictates the amount of time a person has to marry their prospective bride or groom-to-be before they have to leave the United States for their home country.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Covington News

SPIGOLON: Let’s hope this country can unite again

The following is an opinion. I, like so many others this year, felt compelled to remember where I was and what it felt like on that terrible Tuesday on Sept. 11, 2001. And with the political and cultural divisions so many feel to be widened in recent years, can we ever get back to the unity that tragedy brought about in this country — even for a brief moment?
U.S. POLITICS
Covington News

LETTER: Reader warns ‘unbridled tourism’ could have downside

As a friend and I settled outdoors for a glass of wine downtown, my adorable little dog rested on my lap. A passerby stopped to say, “Oh, how cute!” Around his neck hung several cameras, and we learned he was in town from Brunswick with a partner to shoot video and stills for the Chamber of Commerce. He said he’d been in numerous towns around the state on similar business, but this was his first time in Covington. He was simply captivated and remarked that our little town, unlike most, he emphasized, has “soul.”
COVINGTON, GA
Covington News

YARBROUGH: Looking for some good news in these trying times

It is hard to find much good news these days as we relive the horrific events of 9-11 that took the lives of 2,977 innocent souls in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. And then after some 2,500 American deaths, we have withdrawn our...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World Trade Center#The Covington News
Covington News

BRIDGES: Social media overloaded with medical ‘experts’

While I am not old enough to remember the polio epidemic, I do have memories of its direct devastation. My great aunt was stricken with polio while in her 20s and remained paralyzed for the remainder of her life. She would pass away when I was 4 years old but I have vivid images of her laying on the couch at her sister’s where she lived once polio took its effect.
COVINGTON, GA
indypendent.org

9/11 and Never Forgetting

The smell of the “Pile,” the media elevation of Rudy Giuliani to near-sainthood and the sudden disappearance of the global justice movement are memories I would like to forget but can’t. As part of its official 20th anniversary remembrance, the 9/11 Memorial has launched a “Never Forget Fund,” which promises...
POLITICS
thehinsdalean.com

We promise to never forget

Do you remember where you were 20 years ago this Saturday?. The events of Sept. 11, 2001, are seared into our collective memory. Disbelief, horror, anguish and fear suddenly ruled our emotions as the world we knew was forever altered. For many the recollections of the hijacked airplanes flying into...
POLITICS
messenger-news.com

Never Forget

EAST TEXAS – “Twenty years now, where’d they go? Twenty years now, I don’t know. I sit and I wonder sometimes… where they’ve gone.”. Bob Seger made a long and storied career putting words and music to the feeling that time is slipping away at a pace beyond our control. Granted, the most famous or infamous events in history have a way of making time stand-still, which adds a measure of wonder to that notion. We all remember where we were and what we were doing when we heard about the passing of Elvis Presley, or the murder of John Lennon. The assassination of John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and Martin Luther King, Jr. marked moments in many of our lives, as did the tragedy at Columbine High School. But very few moments, if any, made the impact in recent history as the tragic events that unfolded on September 11, 2001.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy