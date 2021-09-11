CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. launches OM-Redox

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. develops products at the interface of the chemical, physical, and engineering sciences to meet the challenges in the healthcare and energy sectors. It recently launched OM-Redox, a device that releases oxygen when plugged into a power source (standard 220 V source). OM-Redox is developed and manufactured in India based on a patented design and catalyst. It is a lightweight and affordable product that can run with battery backup too.

dallassun.com

Asian Granito targets exports of Rs 400 crore in FY22

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Home decor major Asian Granito Ltd (AGL) plans to clock export business of Rs 400 crore in the current fiscal of FY21-22 and expand its business network across 120 countries. For FY20-21, it reported consolidated export sales of Rs 216 crore with business network...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Asia's Blockchain Dev Studio NonceBlox is Breathing Life into Blockchain Ideas

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Despite the current state of the world's economy following the Covid-19 pandemic, blockchain technology has enabled many people all over the world. Many investors in cryptocurrency over the past year have been made millionaires, new companies have emerged despite many more non-crypto-related companies being liquidated and a growing NFT boom has seen many creatives make astronomical profits.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Medifocus Inc. Announces Plans to Undergo Balance Sheet Restructuring

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Medifocus, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDFZF) and (TSXV:MFS.H.APH) ('Medifocus' or the 'Company') a biotechnology company holding a portfolio of medical products encompassing thermotherapy systems used in treating cancerous and benign tumors and enlarged prostate, announced it has commenced restructuring proceedings (the 'Restructuring Proceedings') by filing for creditor protection to allow the Company to address the debt on its balance sheet.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Kerala CM to inaugurate digital hub in Kochi on Sept 18

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Digital Hub by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which aims to give a boost to technology innovation and focuses to host a vibrant ecosystem comprising incubators, accelerators and Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies, will be formally launched by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 18 at the Kerala Technology Innovation Zone (KTIZ), Kalamassery, Kochi through video conference.
INDIA
TheWrap

Beckett Media Launches Crypto Initiative With Memorabilia Authenticator

Some sports magazines are getting a digital makeover on blockchain. Beckett Grading Services announced on Tuesday it would allow collectors to store certificates of authenticity for sports memorabilia on blockchain. Through its media arm, Beckett Media Group, the company currently publishes 18 magazines related to sports and collectibles, including Beckett Baseball and Beckett Basketball.
NFL
WebProNews

Steve Wozniak Launches Privateer, a Space Startup

Steve Wozniak is embarking on the next chapter of his storied career in tech, launching a space startup. Steve Wozniak is famous for co-founding Apple, along with Steve Jobs. Whereas Jobs’ speciality was his vision and marketing, Wozniak is a technical genius whose creations formed the basis of Apple’s early success.
BUSINESS
WJLA

KNEAD Hospitality + Design launching "4Days@Work" initiative

KNEAD Hospitality + Design is rethinking its restaurant business model and is beginning to test out a four-day workweek. The company currently has 700+ employees throughout their six full-service restaurants and six quick-service restaurants and plans to launch the testing program in the next few months. This testing program, 4Days@Work,...
ECONOMY
fordcountyrecord.com

Purdue launches digital engagement initiative

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue Research Foundation's Innovation Partners Institute (IPI) announced Thursday (Sept. 9) a data governance initiative designed to engage community members and instill trust in the technology built into the Discovery Park District (DPD) community. "Community buy-in and trust in the safe, secure, ethical and transparent adoption of...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Aviation Week

BA Launches New Sustainability Initiative

BA head of sustainability Carrie Harris briefs ATW on BA’s Better World initiative, in front of special-liveried A320neo. Victoria Moores joined Air Transport World as our London-based European Editor/Bureau Chief on 18 June 2012. Victoria has nearly 20 years’ aviation industry experience, spanning airline ground operations, analytical, journalism and communications roles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefishsite.com

India launches 30,000-tonne seaweed farming initiative

A farming project that aims to produce 30,000 tonnes of seaweed a year has been launched in the Lakshadweep archipelago, off the southwest coast of India. The administration of the islands has prioritised seaweed farming as the next major development driver of the islands, after fisheries, coconut and tourism. This...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Admire Indian pharmaceutical ecosystem: Colombian envoy

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Ahead of the high-level delegation meeting between India and Colombia, the envoy of Colombia on Friday praised the Indian pharmaceutical ecosystem and said it is an example for others to follow. The Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez, who is also...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dallassun.com

As Covid Delta Variant Continues Rising, TPT Global's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Expands Caribbean Presence with New Testing Capabilities in Grenada

Company Set to Open 'QuikLAB™' Covid Testing Lab and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport Platform Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary TPT MedTech www.tptmedtech.com is expanding its Point of Care (POC) operations in the Caribbean with the introduction of its services in Grenada. With the Covid Delta variant continuing its rise globally, TPT's operations will include Covid testing through the availability of its 'QuikLAB™' and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport technology platform to tourists, local citizens, and government agencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

WHO EUA to Covaxin delayed till October 5

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): World Health Organisation's (WHO) approval for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) to COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is likely to be delayed till October 5. As per WHO, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) will be meeting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

India's first and fastest-growing kids gym chain Sportyze

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI/PNN): Sportyze, India's first and fastest-growing chain of Kids Gym, has launched its online offerings to reach a wider audience and make it easier for more children to avail of its services. Founded by Ankur Chaudhary, Anubhuti Singh, and Richa Mamgain Pant, Sportyze has designed...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Majority of Japanese companies say business to recover in 2021

A survey by Reuters found that most Japanese companies believe the recovery of the country's economy has reached the stage before the pandemic struck. However, other companies have said they expect to continue to see business operating below normal into 2022. In the polling, a small number of respondents thought...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

CAT Strategic Metals Provides Results of the Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Corporate Officers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT)(OTC PINK:CATTF)(FRA:8CH) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ('AGSM') that was held on September 10, 2021. The shareholders approved every resolution presented to them as part of the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on August 18, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').
BUSINESS
Fast Casual

Macque's BBQ International launches franchise initiative

Macque's BBQ International has launched a fast casual franchise system, CEO and President Michael Thomas said in a company press release. The black-owned and veteran-owned restaurant founded by Mack and Charlie Thomas in 1986 in Sacramento, California, added a second location three years ago in Elk Grove and is now offering a franchise opportunity.
SACRAMENTO, CA
bizjournals

PNC Bank launches new initiative to accelerate financial equality for women

PNC Bank on Tuesday kicked off a new initiative to help close the economic gender gap. "Project 257: Accelerating Women’s Financial Equality" takes its name from the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap Report which said that, at the present pace of progress, it will take 257 years for women to catch up to men from an economic perspective.
ECONOMY

