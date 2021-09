Ben Affleck was recently caught gushing over Jennifer Lopez with some fans in a video that has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Affleck is standing outside of a building that Lopez is inside of, and fans wander up to take with him. One person refers to him as "Batman," sparking a smile from the actor. They speak for a minute and at one point he refers to Lopez as "my girl."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO