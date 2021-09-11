CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas Ave. Trail vs. the American Disability Act

By Elisabeth Britt
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Disabilities Act (ADA) was adopted in 1990. Since its adoption, it has been the target of numerous administrative complaints and court actions. Despite all the legal wrangling and hand wringing, most administrative and court decisions have upheld the right of people with disabilities to enjoy recreation in the most integrated setting. “Integrated” doesn’t mean “go down the alley around to the next block.” “Integrated” means shared use with other users on the same pedestrian trail. The lack of consideration for the disabled who are using the Douglas Avenue Connector trail smacks of disrespect and ignorance. Staff may not have seen a disabled person use the trail – but that doesn’t mean that they are not using it. In fact, the law presumes there will be some use of the trail by the disabled.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

