Foothill uses safety to win defensive battle against Taft

On a night of firsts, the Foothill football team closed out a memorable night with a defensive effort that had fourth-year head coach Brandon Deckard smiling from ear to ear. The Trojans limited visiting Taft to 80 yards from scrimmage, scored the winning points on a safety and then intercepted a pass to clinch an 8-6 victory on Friday night in the school’s first Homecoming game since completing a two-year renovation project at Ned Permenter Stadium.