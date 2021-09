EVANSTON, Ill. — It only took one play to illustrate how much has changed within Michigan State’s program in the course of a year. Remember the Spartans’ first offensive snap of last season? Rocky Lombardi threw a pass to Jayden Reed, who promptly fumbled it away, the first of an ugly seven-turnover performance in MSU’s first loss to Rutgers as Big Ten peers. Year 1 of the Mel Tucker era couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO