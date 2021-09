Men’s soccer player Sergio Rivas came to Washington University as an attacker, but during his first season on the team, he only played defense. Now though, the junior has moved up the field to play forward, and he’s been unstoppable. In three games so far this season, he has scored four goals and had one assist. Rivas may be a machine on the field, but off the soccer pitch, he is an economics major who will never turn down a game of chess. Student Life sat down with the junior to learn about his soccer background, his biggest supporter, and his thoughts on “Donda.”

