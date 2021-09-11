Audubon Community School District Special Election September 14

(Audubon) The Audubon Community School District will hold a special election on Tuesday, September 14th.

School District patrons will vote for a Board Member at Large to fill a vacancy term ending 2023. The candidate on the ballot is Anne Bomstad Miller. Patrons will also vote on a Public Measure to adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Audubon Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

Superintendent Eric Trager said this measure will make sure there are enough funds to finish the Middle School/High School Renovation project.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14.