CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Audubon, IA

Audubon Community School District Special Election September 14

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hq7Ik_0bsxhP5x00

(Audubon) The Audubon Community School District will hold a special election on Tuesday, September 14th.

School District patrons will vote for a Board Member at Large to fill a vacancy term ending 2023. The candidate on the ballot is Anne Bomstad Miller. Patrons will also vote on a Public Measure to adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Audubon Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

Superintendent Eric Trager said this measure will make sure there are enough funds to finish the Middle School/High School Renovation project.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County School Board Candidates

Red Oak School District Candidates Filed: Vote for Three: Bret Blackman, Roger L Carlson, Kathy Walker. Stanton School District Candidates Filed: Vote for Three: Amy Tibben, Travis Taylor, Cameron Lewellen. Villisca School District Candidates Filed: Vote for Two: Terry Dalton, Leland Shipley, Thomas Gourley. SWCC District Candidates Filed:. Director District...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM School District Filings

The following individuals filed papers to run for CAM School Board in the November 2nd Election. The following Public Measures will be placed on the ballot for the CAM School District. Public Measure DI:. Shall the Board of Directors of the CAM Community School District in the Counties of Adair,...
EDUCATION
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School Board Candidates and Public Measure

(Griswold) The following candidates filed papers to run for Griswold School Board in the November 2nd Election. The following Public Measure will also appear on the ballot. SUMMARY: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Griswold Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County City/School Election Information

(Adair) The Combined City/School Election will be Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Voter pre-registration deadline is 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021. Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by 12:00 p.m. (noon), November 8, 2021. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit: https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone (641) 743-2546. Voters may request an absentee ballot from the Auditor’s Office. Voters may vote in the office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning October 13, 2021 or they may request a ballot be mailed to them. The deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed is 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021. The last day to vote absentee in the Auditor’s Office is Monday, November 1, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Polls will open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day November 2, 2021.
STUART, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Audubon, IA
Government
City
Audubon, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Makers to Meet Next Month to Vote on reconfigured Legislative Districts

(Griswold) Iowa lawmakers got their first look at the reconfigured legislative districts on Thursday morning. District 20 State Representative Tom Moore of Griswold the district reconfiguring process is constitutional and conducted by the Legislative Services Agency takes the census data and work up a set of maps.”It’s totally non-partisan the legislature has nothing to do with how the maps are drawn, they are done by the LSA,” explained Moors.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Plan proposes big changes in Iowa’s congressional districts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s four congressional districts would include two that lean heavily toward Republicans, one that favors Democrats and one that both parties would have a chance at winning under proposed redistricting maps released Thursday by a nonpartisan agency. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency is responsible for following detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among Iowa’s congressional districts and to prevent political influence in the initial drafting of changes. Public hearings are set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Legislature then is scheduled to meet in special session beginning Oct. 5 to consider the first proposal. Legislative leaders of both parties said they’re reviewing the maps. Lawmakers can only approve or reject the first maps without amendment.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community School#High School#Board
Western Iowa Today

State Awards $97.5 Million in Broadband Grants to 39 Applicants

(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa is awarding more than 97-million dollars in broadband infrastructure grants. Governor Kim Reynolds’ office says 39 of 178 applicants received funding through this round of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. Nearly 300-million dollars in grants was requested. Governor Reynolds said, it is clear by the shear volume and scope of applications that the need is there. The governor says these awards will go a long way toward meeting that need, and “we won’t stop here.” The governor says the state will expedite a new grant opportunity using American Rescue Plan Act federal funding to build on the state program.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

More Iowa School Districts Bringing Back Face Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines isn’t the only school district in Iowa to reinstate a face mask requirement today (Wednesday) for students and staff. The Iowa City Community School District is requiring face coverings in all school buildings following a unanimous vote by the school board Tuesday night. There are also new mask mandates in the Council Bluffs and Cedar Rapids schools. Sioux City school officials meet this (Wednesday) afternoon to consider a mask requirement to slow the spread of COVID-19. The moves come after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on a new state law that bans school districts from implementing mask mandates. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is appealing the judge’s order.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Long-time aide to Republican Governors Branstad and Reynolds Wins Special Election

(Ankeny, IA) — Unofficial results show Republican Mike Bousselot won Tuesday’s special election in House District 37, which covers parts of Ankeny and northern Polk County. Bousselot got nearly 52 percent of the vote, while Democrat Andrea Phillips finished with just over 48 percent in her second run in the district. The seat had been held by Republican John Landon of Ankeny, who died in July. Bousselot had previously served as Governor Branstad’s top health care advisor, then as Branstad’s chief of staff. Another special election is coming up next month. Governor Kim Reynolds set October 12th as the date for a special election in Iowa House District 29. State Representative Wes Breckenridge resigned last week. He is now the assistant director of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
ANKENY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Special Education
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds sets special session for redistricting

(Des Moines) Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation convening a special legislative session on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The purpose of the special session will be to consider and enact a plan of legislative and congressional redistricting in accordance with the framework set forth in chapter 42 of the Iowa Code.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM FFA Alumni and CAM FFA Chapter Test Plot is September 19

(Massena) The second annual CAM FFA Alumni and CAM FFA Chapter Test Plot is scheduled for Sunday, September 19th, at 4:30 p.m. Melissa Becker, CAM FFA Alumni President, says the alumni and chapter are partnering with CASS Health and ISU Extension for the evening of agriculture at the test plot located on Highway 92 in Massena just north of AgriVision.
MASSENA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Judge temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19. Several parents with children that have various medical conditions sued the state. Pratt says he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy