America's darkest day strengthens DoD employees' patriotism, resolve

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I drove to a breakfast meeting at the Pentagon hosted by Donald Rumsfeld, our Secretary of Defense. The discussion focused on the emerging threats to our national security, including terrorism. At one point, Mr. Rumsfeld told the gathering that it had been hard to convince the American people that more funding for national defense was needed. He even suggested that it might take a major event to awaken us to the threats we faced.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO