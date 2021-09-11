Big plays, stout defense lead Torrey Pines to 26-6 win over Poway: 3 takeaways

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — In the final non-league tuneup before jumping in their respective leagues next week, Torrey Pines and Poway squared up on Friday for the first time in six seasons. The two teams entered Friday’s matchup as two of the San Diego Section’s better rushing teams, but it was the Falcons who capitalized in the passing game with three long touchdowns while slowing down the Poway offense with a 26-6 victory.