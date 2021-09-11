CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer seasons getting underway in mid-September

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Area) Youth Dear Season and the Severely Disabled Season begins next weekend.

September 18th through October 3rd are the dates. “For the youth hunters they have to be younger than 16 when they purchase their tag.”

Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says the Severely Disabled Season takes a special permit. “That permit is available online and you can apply for eligibility. Hopefully we get some cooler weather for the youth deer hunters as they take to the field.”

Hayes says unfilled tags during the Youth Season can be filled during the remaining seasons.

