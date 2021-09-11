CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

County Game Plan For Luke Bryan Concert

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivingston County Emergency Management has laid out a game plan for next weekend’s country music concert in the Fowlerville area. Country music star Luke Bryan is bringing his Summer Farm Tour to the Kubiak family farm in Conway Township on Saturday, September 18th. Bryan was named "Entertainer of the Year" by both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association in 2013, and has sold over 75 million records, worldwide.

