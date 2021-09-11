CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Warren quarterback Nico Iamaleava discusses 14-0 win over Serra

By Connor Morrissette, SBLive
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWNEY, CALIF. — Warren junior quarterback Nico Iamaleava hit Joshua Johnson for a 65-yard touchdown and Jordan Anderson for an 11-yard score to lead the Bears to a 14-0 win over Serra on Friday. Iamaleava discusses the win below.

