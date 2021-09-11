Watch: Warren quarterback Nico Iamaleava discusses 14-0 win over Serra

PALO ALTO — It’s a difficult thing to do, stopping and starting back up again. To do so on the gridiron, and to get up to speed in a hurry, requires quite a bit of talent. When Serra quarterback Dom Lampkin opened the second quarter Friday night at Palo Alto with a 72-yard touchdown run — dashing up the left sideline, slowing to a near stop to force a Palo Alto defender to miss a tackle, then accelerate to outrun two other pursuers and reach the end zone — it was a metaphor for the big picture. The Padres had last week’s opener at Pittsburg canceled due to poor air quality and had to stop and start, in a hurry, to begin their season a week late.

