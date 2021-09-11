Qualls recounts what 9/11 was like at Daily News

The three framed newspaper fronts hung prominently on the wall of my former editor’s office in the old Daily News building for a good part of my career at the Daily News. To me, they represented at least three reminders to never forget the terror and the life lost on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, and the lives that have been impacted since. The framed prints were replicas of the Daily News front pages from the regular editions of Sept. 11, 2001, and Sept. 12, 2001, as well as the extra edition we released later that Tuesday afternoon on newsstands.