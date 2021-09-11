20 years after 9/11: Much to be proud of, but reasons for concern
Since our founding in 1776, the United States or her territories have been attacked 16 times before Sept. 11, 2001. Unlike military attacks by foreign powers in 1812 (Great Britain) and 1941 (Japan), September 11, 2001 was an attack on the United States by terrorists; not a foreign country but a group of 19 radical individuals from four countries that took exception with America's free, open and inclusive society.www.ourmidland.com
