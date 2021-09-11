CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOOTBALL: 'Heart and effort' lifts Heritage to comeback victory

By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com
The Heritage Generals made plenty of big defensive plays on Friday night, but none bigger than the last one. Trying to hang on to a one-point lead with less than a minute to play and the ball at their own 31-yard line, the Navy-and-Red stopped Christian Heritage quarterback Christian Thomas by an eyelash on a fourth-down keeper before taking a knee close out a heart-stopping 25-24 victory over the Lions at Jeff Sims Stadium.

