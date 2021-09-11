FOOTBALL: 'Heart and effort' lifts Heritage to comeback victory
The Heritage Generals made plenty of big defensive plays on Friday night, but none bigger than the last one. Trying to hang on to a one-point lead with less than a minute to play and the ball at their own 31-yard line, the Navy-and-Red stopped Christian Heritage quarterback Christian Thomas by an eyelash on a fourth-down keeper before taking a knee close out a heart-stopping 25-24 victory over the Lions at Jeff Sims Stadium.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
