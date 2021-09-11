CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bus Driver Shortage Cancels School in Hudson Valley, Parents Irate

All hell has broken loose in one local school district due to a lack of bus drivers, and it may spread to more communities throughout the Hudson Valley in the near future. Parents were irate on Thursday night after school was abruptly canceled for all students on Friday. A note from the Pine Bush Central School district superintendent, Tom O. Mains, was sent on September 9 to parents explaining that an ongoing "bus situation" would necessitate the closing of all schools ahead of the weekend.

