FULTON, Ill. – The No. 4 Fulton Steamers were handed their first loss of the 2021 season on Friday night with a 38-24 loss to Durand-Pecatonica. The Rivermen received to start the game and marched down the field slowly. The four-minute first drive saw Du-Pec picking up seven or eight yards at a time and almost entirely on the ground. They crossed into the endzone at 8:10.

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO