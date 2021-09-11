CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Lois Geiwitz: On church mission trip, an emotional silent prayer

Chippewa Herald
 6 days ago

We were on a church mission trip. This was a work trip to a youth camp in the Chez Republic. My husband was the leader. On this day we were all working outside doing general repairs to some of the buildings. The leader of the camp came out to inform us of what had happened. We went inside to watch the television. Had to wait for a translation, but we could see the devastation that was done to our country. Because all air flights had been canceled, we were wondering how long we might be stranded. Fortunately all flights were back to normal before we were scheduled to go home.

chippewa.com

Comments / 0

Related
swnewsmedia.com

Prayer garden at St. Nicholas Catholic Church offers solace to visitors

Cassie Woodruff believes she accidentally, or divinely, found “a little piece of heaven” in Carver. “How can you not come here and feel relaxed, or inspired, or at peace? It’s just wonderful,” she said while touring the prayer garden at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 412 Fourth Street West. “I’m not...
CARVER, MN
wnypapers.com

Community Missions slates 11th annual Interfaith Community Prayer Service for Mental Illness Recovery & Understanding

Community Missions will present its 11th annual Interfaith Community Prayer Service for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. The service will again be hosted by First Congregational United Church of Christ, 822 Cleveland Ave., Niagara Falls. The interfaith prayer service marks the National Day of...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silent Prayer
Gettysburg Times

Gettysburg pediatrician publishes book on church mission trips

Twenty-eight years ago, Dr. Brad Hoch made a journey that changed his life and the lives of many others. The pediatrician and his then-wife, Kay, wanted to witness their Christian faith and use their skills through a foreign mission trip in 1993. They joined a two-week medical-dental mission in Honduras hosted by Christian Medical and Dental Society.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Houma Courier

'People are the church': Houma FUMC service brings residents together in prayer, song

In Houma, at First United Methodist Church, attendees gathered outside Sunday for the first service since Hurricane Ida spread its devastation across southeastern Louisiana. The Rev. Ted Fine told members of the congregation to come as they are — and they did, in athletic clothes and flip flops — for the 10 a.m. service in the prayer garden. About 25 people attended, along with Fine's dog, Fletcher. Folks brought out chairs from the building or brought their own from their cars.
HOUMA, LA
blackhawk.fyi

Missions Presentation: NYC Mission Trip

We invite you to attend the next Missions Presentation this Sunday, September 12, at 9:00am in the High School Commons. We will be hearing from this summer’s NYC Mission Trip team (and hear about an exciting opportunity to join God in what He is doing right here in Fort Wayne!).
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Times

Gainesville First Church of Nazarene marks 75 years of worship and prayer

Gainesville First Church of Nazarene is celebrating a big milestone with its 75th anniversary this weekend. The community is invited to celebrate with a s’mores campfire and fellowship at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and a worship service and catered brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. The celebration is free to attend and the church asks people to RSVP on its website.
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
World War II
Lewiston Morning Tribune

In the churches

Lance Raff was called to be the new Bishop for the Kamiah 2nd ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was born in Heber City, Utah, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University. Raff served a mission in Tempe, Ariz., from 1996-98. He is in the trucking and excavation business and is married to Laureen Vickery. They have five children: Joseph, 15, Marjorie, 9, Vic, 5, Lincoln, 3, and Conrad, 1. Raff’s 1st counselor is Joshua Crosby and 2nd counselor is Trent Bodily.
KAMIAH, ID
El Campo Leader-News

Churches form prayer ministry for local school

As a small group formed a circle just outside the front doors of Hutchins Elementary Wednesday afternoon, the Rev. Richard Young prayed for its staff, students and their families. Over the past two years, volunteers have served as prayer angels for this elementary campus that is located just across the...
EDUCATION
lacatholicworker.org

Questioning The Troubled Legacy Of The Catholic Church’s Missions

As the Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese began a Jubilee Year to. celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of Mission San Gabriel Arcàngel, a small contingent of Catholic Workers and supporters participated in vigils at Mission San Gabriel and at the Cathedral to ask questions, and listen to other Catholics who hold the complexity of the Church’s Mission history, and to invite other people of faith into a journey towards a more nuanced understanding of our troubled Mission legacy.
RELIGION
Evening Star

Church hosting dinner, auction to benefit Belize mission project

GARRETT — The Garrett Presbyterian Church will host a taco dinner, bake sale and silent auction Tuesday to raise funds to support a multipurpose building project in the village of Las Flores, Belize. The event will take place in the church’s Heritage Hall at the corner of Franklin and Keyser...
GARRETT, IN
lifewayresearch.com

Solving the “Silent Exodus” From Churches

According to Pew Research and the U.S. Census, Asians are the fastest growing racial group in the U.S. from 2000 to 2019. Among Southern Baptist churches, Asian American membership grew by more than 270% from 1990 to 2018. Asians are the fastest growing racial group in the U.S. from 2000...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy