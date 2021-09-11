Complete 2021-22 Lakers Roster Ratings Revealed On NBA 2K22

With the 2021-22 season right around the corner, fans are able to get their basketball fix in with the recent release of NBA 2K22. The popular video game franchise delivers a new iteration every year before the start of each season, and NBA 2K22 will feature all the new rosters after an offseason full of transactions. The video game has become a staple in hoops culture as fans and players alike spend countless hours on the virtual basketball court and even argue about the player ratings the game is well-known for.