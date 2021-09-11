CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope's Central Europe visit tests his health and diplomacy

By NICOLE WINFIELD, JUSTIN SPIKE - Associated Press
 7 days ago

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is making his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July, a four-day visit to Central Europe that will not only test his health but also provide one of the most awkward moments of his papacy — a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the sort of populist, right-wing leader Francis typically scorns.

