CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making'

By AYA BATRAWY - Associated Press
perutribune.com
 7 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Saudi Arabia of today is far different from the Saudi Arabia of Sept. 11, 2001. All but four of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi citizens, and the Saudi kingdom was the birthplace of Osama bin Laden, the head of al-Qaida and mastermind of the attack 20 years ago. In the two decades since then, Saudi Arabia has confronted al-Qaida on its own soil, revamped its textbooks, worked to curb terror financing and partnered with the United States to counter terrorism.

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

9/11 families say US government still ‘helping protect Saudi Arabia’ 20 years after 3,000 Americans murdered

A number of 9/11 survivors and relatives say the US government is still “covering up for Saudi Arabia”, two decades after Al-Qaeda hijackers killed almost 3,000 people.As the world prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks in New York and Washington DC, both survivors of the carnage, as well as relatives of those who died, say it astonishing the authorities have still not revealed all the information they have about the attacks.“Right now, our government is failing us in the way they failed us 20 years ago when they did not keep my dad safe,” Brett Eagleson, whose...
U.S. POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

Saudi Arabia is attempting to soften its image two decades after 9/11.

Two decades after Saudi Arabian Islamists planned and carried out the September 11 attacks, the desert kingdom is attempting to modernize its ultra-conservative image through reform. Under crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, women now drive and cinemas have reopened in the “new” Saudi Arabia, among many...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
upenn.edu

Two decades after 9/11, a conversation with a former ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Joseph Westphal was only a few weeks removed from exiting his role as acting secretary of the Army in the Bush Administration when he received a phone call. “It was kind of a strange call,” he remembers. “I got a call from the Pentagon, from the Center for Emergency Operations. An Army sergeant was on the call and said, ‘Mr. Secretary,’ and I said, ‘Well, I’m not the secretary anymore,’ and he said, ‘Yessir, I know.’”
MILITARY
The Independent

By letting Saudi Arabia off the hook over 9/11, the US encouraged violent jihadism

Two decades after 9/11, the role of Saudi Arabia in the attack remains in dispute despite unrelenting efforts by the US and Saudi governments to neutralise it as a live political issue.The Saudi Arabia embassy in Washington this week issued a statement detailing its anti-terrorist activities and ongoing hostility to Al-Qaeda. This was briskly rejected by the lawyers for the families of the 9/11 victims who said that, “what Saudi Arabia desperately does not want to discuss is the substantial and credible evidence of the complicity [in the attack] of their employees, agents and sponsored agents”.Saudi Arabia claims that...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#United Arab Emirates#Ap#Al Qaida
The Intercept

9/11 and the Saudi Connection

None of the issues still lingering 20 years after the 9/11 attacks have been as persistent — or as emotionally wrenching for the families of the victims — as the question of whether Saudi Arabia provided funding and other assistance for the worst terrorist attack in American history. Of the...
MIDDLE EAST
Vanity Fair

Twenty Years After 9/11, a Cloud of Pessimism Hangs Over the Country

Weeks after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 claimed thousands of American lives, the mayor of New York took the podium before the General Assembly of the United Nations and called for unity: The United States must redouble its commitment to democratic values, he said, and “transcend all forms of prejudice” in combating terror. “This massive attack,” he said, “was intended to break our spirit. It has not done that. It’s made us stronger, more determined, and more resolved.”
U.S. POLITICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

New FBI memo hints at Saudi Arabia’s relationship with 9/11 perpetrators

An FBI memorandum declassified on Saturday reinforces suspicions that Riyadh may have been involved in the September 11, 2001, attacks by Al Qaida against the United States, but does not provide the evidence expected by the families of the victims who sued Saudi Arabia. . Fifteen of the 19 hijackers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Shropshire Star

Johnson blasted for joking Patel is making UK ‘the Saudi Arabia of penal policy’

Opposition politicians said that the Prime Minister had reached a ‘new low’. Boris Johnson has been criticised for making a “disgusting” joke that the UK could become the “the Saudi Arabia of penal policy” under Home Secretary Priti Patel. Opposition politicians said that the Prime Minister had reached a “new...
U.K.
The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
POLITICS
cityandstateny.com

Protecting NYC 20 years after 9/11

Two decades have passed since New York City was ground zero in the deadliest terrorist plot in American history. In response to the attack, the United States launched a military invasion of Afghanistan, an ill-fated mission that came to a stunning close when the Taliban retook control of the country last month. The ability of New York to protect itself, however, has advanced well beyond where it was in 2001, even as the city’s scaled-up counterterrorism capabilities have received pushback.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sand Hills Express

Poll: Twenty years after 9/11, most see a country forever changed

Most Americans believe the country was forever changed on 9/11, and most say they still remember that day well. Many of them report being personally affected, too, including so many who still express sadness, and even disbelief about the events, 20 years on. Thinking about 9/11 continues to be emotional...
POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

Former Defense Secretary expresses doubt declassified documents on 9/11 attacks will illuminate Saudi Arabia's role

Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta on Saturday said he's "pleased" with President Joe Biden's decision to order a declassification review of documents related to the FBI's investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but he doubts victims' families will gain "satisfactory answers" about the role Saudi Arabia played.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy