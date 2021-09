Why have a wall TV unless it takes up the entire wall? That seems to be the question LG is presenting with its newest LED TVs. The electronics behemoth has just unveiled its new lineup of Direct View LED (DVLED) Extreme Home Cinema sets, the largest of which measures a mind-blowing 325 inches diagonally. Previously only available to commercial clients, the gagantuan TV is now available to the rest of us—even if you’ll have to part with a small fortune to get your hands on it. Of course, LG’s DVLED isn’t the first wall-sized TV we’ve seen—that would be the Samsung Wall—but...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO