Gender quotas fail to boost women in Latin American politics

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree decades have passed since the first parliamentary gender quota was approved in Latin America, and women in the region today still face political violence, schemes designed to leave them out and a culture that burdens them with childcare. As a result, the progress of women in politics has stalled in one of the world's most economically unequal places.

