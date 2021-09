Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. Oakland-based artist Fantastic Negrito tells us about his new single featuring Miko Marks, "Rolling Through California," a song that explores the dissonance between the California dream and the reality of living in our state today. The lyrics came to him a year ago, on the day that wildfire smoke turned skies red. “It felt apocalyptic and it felt like a message,” he says. “Looking at this blood-red sun, bloodshot sun in the sky, I wanted to tell the story of what was happening in the moment.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO